The sea urchin is very common throughout the Mediterranean Sea and the eastern Atlantic, from Scotland to the Canary Islands. And, of course, it is also found in the sea surrounding Capri, home of Maison Chantecler. The brand has drawn inspiration from sea urchins for a collection that is now enriched with new pieces: earrings and a ring take up marine inspirations from the Mediterranean Collection. The jewels are made with a pavé of diamonds on the white gold of the ring, which highlights a play of ribs in upside down brilliants that set a central one of 0.30 carats. for a total of 237 stones with 4.24 carats.

A second version of the démi-parure uses only black diamonds for a more theatrical effect. The Ricci collection, already present in the Chantecler catalog, combines organic shapes, bright colors and large volumes with the lightness of titanium. The brilliance of diamonds and the evocative charge of precious stones play with the chromatic nuances of the metal, with the addition of other elements such as mother-of-pearl, sapphires and opals.