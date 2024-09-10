Leviev, a New York fine jewelry house and private showroom on Fifth Avenue led by designers Chagit Leviev and Greg Sofiev, has curated a special collection of jewelry inspired by photographer Cecil Beaton. Each piece is named after the photographer who captured the iconic images from a 1948 photoshoot that is considered seminal in fashion history. In total, the collection presented is valued at more than $50 million for the thousands of carats of diamonds used.



Leviev also joined Vietnamese-born Texas designer Bach Mai in the Invincible Summer Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show held at the Chelsea Factory in New York City. Leviev paired jewelry with 11 Bach Mai runway looks, including a Leviev x Bach Mai co-designed fine jewelry piece: Le Bal, a 47-carat diamond necklace with a 32-carat fancy yellow diamond center stone. The necklace is complemented by an additional 15 carats of pavé-set diamonds, all in 18k yellow gold and platinum. The one-of-a-kind piece is valued at $5 million.



It is an honor to be a part of this New York Fashion Week event and to collaborate with Bach Mai, whose sophisticated, colorful and exquisitely crafted fashions pair so beautifully with Leviev jewelry. We are proud to have made our mark on fashion history with this design partnership and our work together on tonight’s historic show.

Chagit Leviev, CEO of Leviev Group USA