









It was found a rare catalog that contains 406 pictures of jewels and gems belonged to the czar of Russia.

For nearly a century, thery a mystery. But now on the jewelry that belonged to Tsar it opens a new chapter. It was indeed found one of the few surviving examples (about 20) of a vintage catalog Bolshevik, an inventory of 406 jewelery seized by the revolutionaries to the Russian royal family. The catalog dates back to 1925 and is now also available online, as other 200 other rare and historically significant books on gems and jewelry, on archive.org site. The photographs are of course in black and white, but the volume is interesting because it shows, in addition to the crown jewels are exhibited in Russian museums, including pieces have disappeared.

At this link you will find the official document.

According to Dona Dirlam, director of the Gia library, which has retrieved the rare book, in 1925-1926, the Bolshevik government has published this catalog with the idea that the Romanov jewels would never have been sold.

The jewels presented in catalog are all belonged to the czars, beginning with the reign of Peter the Great, in 1689, until the end, with the last Emperor Nicholas II, who was killed in 1917. Among the 406 treasures there are the Imperial set with the Scepter which 189 carat diamond, the imperial globe, with a sapphire of 200 carats, the Great Imperial crown, and the bridal wreath. Federico Graglia















