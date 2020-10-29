The modular dunes by Annamaria Cammilli











The desert dunes move: the wind changes their profile, they move slowly, they recompose themselves. Just what the new line of the Dune collection, perhaps the most famous of the Florentine brand Annamaria Cammilli, does now. The jewels in this collection, which has now turned ten, are inspired by the soft shapes of sand dunes, and also interpret their colors.



Among the novelties of the Maison for the Dune series for 2020 there are jewels in a new modular version, which allows you to assemble your own jewel by choosing between the various models and colors. The combination possibilities are numerous. To be precise, the possible combinations, according to mathematics, are 40,320. And this is because the jewels are available in eight colors of 18-karat gold that have made the brand famous. Shades ranging from classic sunrise yellow to black, captivating and mysterious, passing through champagne pink, white and natural beige, up to the unusual chocolate brown. But, of course, you don’t have to try to wear so many to be elegant.

















