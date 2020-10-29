Berr & Partners, the passion of gems











The jewels for maharajas by Berr & Partners, Maison of Geneva that focuses on the exceptional quality of the stones ♦ ︎

If you love gemstones, colored ones, intense and deep colors, then you also love Elke Berr. Or, rather, Berr & Partners, a brand based in Geneva, which was founded in 1986 by two gemologists, Elke Berr Berr and Thomas and that has as its objective the purchase and resale of natural, exceptional stones of the highest quality. But not only. It was inevitable that the market experience of the stones, combined with the refined atmosphere in Geneva, turn into jewelry collections that bring to the fore the gems.

And more, the Elke Berr has the privilege of having access to one of the most celebrated mines in the world, that of Mogok in Burma, one of the most famous for the quality of its precious minerals.



At 17, the gemologist was already in Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in search of precious gems. It goes without saying that the Maison attaches to its curriculum the recognition of the most prestigious gemological institutes, which guarantee the quality of its proposals, which are also sold as an investment. So if you want to feel like a maharaja you know where to go.
















