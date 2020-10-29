Vicenzaoro postponed to March











V for virus, V for Vicenzaoro, which slips by a couple of months, in the hope that the second wave of the evil covid-19 has subsided. An inevitable decision: too many risks to keep the January date of the largest jewelry fair in Europe (thanks also to the disappearance of Baselworld).



Vicenzaoro, therefore, returns from 12 to 16 March 2021, again at the Vicenza Fair, in conjunction with T. Gold. It is a date that can also be good for companies: after all, until a couple of years ago, Baselworld was held at this time of the year. Ieg, the organizing company, is confident that international mobility can be resumed in March in Europe, but also from the United States, Japan, Russia, the Middle East and the Far East. In short, a return to normality, albeit probably with anti-contagion security measures still in force.



The choice, explains a press release, was shared with companies and associations and responds to the need to guarantee all companies the widest international visibility and the best matching opportunities with buyers in strategic markets, thanks also to the contribution of Ice (the Italian state agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies).



The first edition of the year of Vicenzaoro as always will welcome the international audience with previews and new collections, latest trends and an exhibition offer that ranges from semi-finished products to finished products, from gems to packaging, from pearls to solutions for visual merchandising up to to the world of watchmaking, as well as dozens of moments of discussion to talk about sustainability, innovation and trends. At the same time also T. Gold, the exhibition of technologies and machinery for goldsmith production.















