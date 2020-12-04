The Millerighe by Valentina Callegher











What’s new following a change need a lot of space to be written. In the case of the Valentina Callegher brand, they can be summarized in Millerighe. This is the name of the most innovative collection proposed by Maison Di.Go, which five years ago evolved using the name of its designer. The Millerighe collection uses, as the name indicates, a series of side by side lines, which make up soft surfaces on which diamonds with different cuts are placed: round, heart, pear, oval …



The collection is inspired by the gold jewelry of the seventies, but with a current interpretation. It is light and very easy to wear. And it is also, as we have mentioned, one of the major innovations of the new course of the company decided in 2015. However, the company’s business is mainly on behalf of third parties.



Di.Go has a longer history: it was founded in Valenza in 1976 by Roberto Zavanone and Flaviano Callegher, who took over the entire company in 2006. Starting as a simple setter, Callegher has become the entrepreneur of a successful company. He is also a talented self-taught person, capable of filing patent applications, such as the one for a system of expandable rings and a type of “beaten” processing that has become a characteristic of the company.

















