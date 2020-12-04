ANELLI, vetrina — December 4, 2020 at 4:20 am

The Millerighe by Valentina Callegher




What’s new following a change need a lot of space to be written. In the case of the Valentina Callegher brand, they can be summarized in Millerighe. This is the name of the most innovative collection proposed by Maison Di.Go, which five years ago evolved using the name of its designer. The Millerighe collection uses, as the name indicates, a series of side by side lines, which make up soft surfaces on which diamonds with different cuts are placed: round, heart, pear, oval …

Anelli Millerighe in oro nero e diamanti
Anelli Millerighe in oro nero e diamanti

The collection is inspired by the gold jewelry of the seventies, but with a current interpretation. It is light and very easy to wear. And it is also, as we have mentioned, one of the major innovations of the new course of the company decided in 2015. However, the company’s business is mainly on behalf of third parties.
Anelli Millerighe in oro rosa e diamanti
Anelli Millerighe in oro rosa e diamanti

Di.Go has a longer history: it was founded in Valenza in 1976 by Roberto Zavanone and Flaviano Callegher, who took over the entire company in 2006. Starting as a simple setter, Callegher has become the entrepreneur of a successful company. He is also a talented self-taught person, capable of filing patent applications, such as the one for a system of expandable rings and a type of “beaten” processing that has become a characteristic of the company.
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti

Anelli in oro rosa e diamanti
Anelli in oro rosa e diamanti

Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *