The angelic side of Swarovski











The spiritual side of Christmas comes from Christian religious traditions, with the outline of good intentions for the year that is about to be born. To accompany this festive and profound atmosphere at the same time, there is angelic music (more or less sacred, you name it) which is the soundtrack of the month of December. Atmosphere that is now translated into a collection by Swarovski with the new Angelic jewelry line, which is part of the Austrian house’s Fall / Winter 2020 offer.



The new Angelic line is characterized by new stone cuts and modern and contemporary silhouettes. Stones in shades of white, blue and the novelty of emerald green are found on bracelets, earrings, rings and pendants, embellished with pavé decorations. The design of the bijoux is absolutely classic, a perfect replica of the jewels that instead of crystals have real precious stones. Of course there is the difference with the original, but in the Christmas spirit the angels will not go to check the origin of the crystals with a magnifying glass.

















