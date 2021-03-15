ANELLI, vetrina — March 15, 2021 at 5:00 am

The maxi aquamarine of Sanalitro


Milanese jeweler Massimo Sanalitro loves make it big. He started as a teenager learning the secrets of gem cutting in Bologna. Then, he moved to Milan, where he worked with jewelers such as Buccellati and Angela Pintaldi. Finally, he went on his own and founded his Maison. But, in fact, to go big: in particular the jeweler is famous for his cocktail rings generously enriched with stones, often in a maxi format. A fame that has brought him to international markets: he has worked for the Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin and, sporadically, for creators such as Armani, Cavalli, Donna Karan, as well as passing through the windows of Bergdorf & Goodman, in New York.

Sanalitro, anello con acquamarina e diamanti
Over time, the designer has not changed his habits and, every now and then, he surprises everyone with exceptional pieces. For example, this super ring with a 76.72 carat maxi aquamarine, covering three fingers of the hand, mounted on 18 carat white gold. However, the jewel weighs just over 30 grams and it is possible to wear it without problems. In addition, four diamonds are set on the prongs. Another recent and remarkable piece is a ring with a large emerald of 33.95 carats, set in a retro-flavored set, with gold and small diamonds.
Anello con acquamarina indossato
Anello con smeraldo di 33,95 carati
Bracciale in ebano con turchese
Anello in oro con tormalina pesca e topazio fumé con due diamanti grezzi
Anello in oro con acquamarina, quarzo fumé, diamanti
