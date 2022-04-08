









The new creations by Shagreen et Tortoise, the Parisian Maison of the designer Marie-Hélène Loubrielle: shells with precious stones become refined jewels ♦

With flippers and swimming mask looking for Shagreen et Tortoise jewelry, a collection of rings made by shells setting on gold corals and claws shaped, embellished with drop and faceted cut carnelian, ruby, garnet, amethyst, rose quartz, green tourmaline. The designer is Marie-Hélène Loubrielle, a French cosmopolitan born in Paris, grew up in New York, Sao Paulo and Singapore, influenced by the style of the great American jewelry designer like Seamann Schepps and Verdura, and fascinated by Brazilian gems and Asian exotic materials.



The perfect design of a shingle urchin, brought back from Comoros, was the driving force to try to make it a jewel embedding a star ruby ​​cabochon. Hence the idea of ​​a collection of one of a kind pieces and the name of the brand, two materials widely used in jewelry in the early twentieth century: Shagreen is the skin shark or race skin, used for grinding hard materials such as ivory and ebony, and turtle. The tortoises are fortunately protected but as proofs Loubrielle, colors and shapes of shells are much as beautiful.