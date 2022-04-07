









Bolaffi jewelry auction on April 13 and 14 in Milan: the first day will take place live, while the second will continue online. The catalog is quite vast: it includes over 500 lots selected by private clients, with jewels signed by international Maison. Among the jewels there is a collection signed by Buccellati as well as numerous diamonds of various carats and antique jewelry. Among the top lots is a platinum and diamond ring with an ancient Burmese ruby ​​of 4.34 carats accompanied by an Ssef certificate which ensures the Burmese origin and the absence of heating (the starting price is 23,000 euros). In addition, the catalog includes a small collection of eighteenth-century French snuff boxes.

