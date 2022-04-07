Bolaffi jewelry auction on April 13 and 14 in Milan: the first day will take place live, while the second will continue online. The catalog is quite vast: it includes over 500 lots selected by private clients, with jewels signed by international Maison. Among the jewels there is a collection signed by Buccellati as well as numerous diamonds of various carats and antique jewelry. Among the top lots is a platinum and diamond ring with an ancient Burmese ruby of 4.34 carats accompanied by an Ssef certificate which ensures the Burmese origin and the absence of heating (the starting price is 23,000 euros). In addition, the catalog includes a small collection of eighteenth-century French snuff boxes.
The auction is preceded by public display on Saturday 9 April in the Bolaffi headquarters (via Manzoni 7, Milan, 10 am-6pm, Sunday included). The exhibition will remain open to the public until Tuesday 12 April, while the auction will begin on Wednesday 13 April in the hall, at the Hotel Mandarin Oriental (via Andegari 9), and will continue on Thursday 14 April only live internet on the website Bolaffi.