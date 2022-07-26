bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — July 26, 2022 at 5:00 am

Wearing the light: basically this is what we talk about when it comes to jewelry. And it is also the idea of ​​Marie Mas, a Paris Maison founded by Marie Cabirou. The new Marie Mas collection is called Luminous Line and is inspired by the rays of light that caress the skin. They are luminous arrows that the artistic creator, an innovative woman who amazed with her jewels with moving stones, interprets with soft lines, because light, like jewels, adapts to the silhouette of the body.

Orecchini indossati della collezione Luminous Line
For this High Jewelery collection, I imagined some surreal lines that I could draw on the body with the jewels, guiding them along a path. I used the soft and elastic parts to highlight the sensuality, while the stiffness brings out the salts and hollows of the body. And of course the effect that the magic seems to hold back is a personal delight of mine! The use of diamonds is a deliberate choice, as they are the brightest and brightest stones and can perfectly capture sunlight.
Collane indossate della collezione Luminous Line
The collection includes two models of necklaces, four types of pierced earrings, an ear jewel, a bracelet and a ring. The jewels are made of 18K rose gold, with ethically extracted natural diamonds. Luminous Line features variations of the pieces of full diamonds, half diamond and full gold and adjustable clasps: as in the other collections of Marie Cabirou.

Orecchini realizzati in oro rosa 18 carati e tempestati di 54 diamanti per un totale di 1,4 carati. Due linee morbide che si attorcigliano attorno al lobo dell'orecchio, con diamanti di diverse dimensioni che creano l'illusione di un movimento
Una collana di diamanti pieni, realizzata in oro bianco 18 carati con 221 diamanti per un totale di 10,8 carati. I diamanti che riflettono la luce creano l’illusione di un disegno di luce sul corpo. Al contrario, le parti rigide della catena mettono in risalto magnificamente le clavicole di chi lo indossa mentre le parti flessibili cadono delicatamente per prendere la forma del collo
Orecchino realizzato in oro rosa 18 carati e tempestato di 52 diamanti per un totale di 1,6 carati. Ha una clip sulla parte superiore per tenerlo in posizione, trasformandolo in una delicata curva di luce sull'orecchio
Braccialetto di diamanti, realizzato in oro bianco 18 carati con 75 diamanti per un totale di 3,5 carati. I diamanti catturano perfettamente la luce creando l'illusione di un disegno di luce
Un girocollo in oro rosa 18 carati, simile a un raggio di sole che passa dolcemente lungo la pelle
Anello di diamanti realizzato in oro rosa 18 carati. È tempestato di 106 diamanti per un totale di 3 carati
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati e tempestati di 54 diamanti per un totale di 1,4 carati. Due linee morbide che si attorcigliano attorno al lobo dell'orecchio, con diamanti di diverse dimensioni che creano l'illusione di un movimento
