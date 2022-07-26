Wearing the light: basically this is what we talk about when it comes to jewelry. And it is also the idea of Marie Mas, a Paris Maison founded by Marie Cabirou. The new Marie Mas collection is called Luminous Line and is inspired by the rays of light that caress the skin. They are luminous arrows that the artistic creator, an innovative woman who amazed with her jewels with moving stones, interprets with soft lines, because light, like jewels, adapts to the silhouette of the body.
For this High Jewelery collection, I imagined some surreal lines that I could draw on the body with the jewels, guiding them along a path. I used the soft and elastic parts to highlight the sensuality, while the stiffness brings out the salts and hollows of the body. And of course the effect that the magic seems to hold back is a personal delight of mine! The use of diamonds is a deliberate choice, as they are the brightest and brightest stones and can perfectly capture sunlight.
Marie Cabirou, founder and creative director of Marie Mas
The collection includes two models of necklaces, four types of pierced earrings, an ear jewel, a bracelet and a ring. The jewels are made of 18K rose gold, with ethically extracted natural diamonds. Luminous Line features variations of the pieces of full diamonds, half diamond and full gold and adjustable clasps: as in the other collections of Marie Cabirou.
