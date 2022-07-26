









The Italian Maison Damiani strengthens itself in South Korea, one of the most interesting Asian markets. Damiani, in fact, has increased its visibility in Seoul, the capital, thanks to two relocations inside the famous department stores Shinsegae Gangnam (the luxury district) and Lotte World Tower.

The new boutique inside Shinsegae Gangnam occupies an area more than doubled compared to the previous one and is in a central and highly visible position in the area of ​​major international brands. In 2021 Shinsegae Gangnam was declared the best department store in the world for recorded sales.



The Lotte World Tower boutique, which with its 555 meters is the fifth tallest skyscraper in the world, covers an area three times the previous one and is visible from all adjacent floors. It is the largest Damiani store in Korea, which includes a space dedicated to men, which confirms the constant increase in male customers.