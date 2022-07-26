









Is it necessary to disinfect the earrings? And, if so, what is the best way to disinfect earrings? Many women (but also many men) wonder if a quick refresh is enough or if it is really necessary to disinfect the earrings. Let’s try to find out in this article. But let’s anticipate the answer: yes it is necessary to disinfect the earrings often. There are, however, different ways to get earrings that are clean, microbe-proof and, above all, safe for the wearer. Because the earrings are a much loved jewel, but they can reserve some pitfalls and even cause infections (in addition to allergies. Read also: What to do if the earrings cause allergy).



If you wear them often, it would be a good idea to sterilize the earrings at least once a week. The reason is simple: even if they don’t appear dirty, earrings can hide dangerous bacteria. On the other hand, the earrings are located near the hair, which can attract dust, dandruff, sweat: a fun fair for bacteria. But before sterilizing the earrings, remember to wash your hands well.Don’t worry: the simplest system, which works in most cases, is to clean the earrings by immersing them in a bowl of soapy water (never in the sink, sooner or later you will lose them!), Or a couple of drops of dish soap. The jewels are left in the bath for about ten minutes and then rinsed. But if the earrings are dirty or have not been washed for a long time, leave them to soak longer, even a couple of hours. If the earrings have an elaborate shape, a soft-bristled toothbrush can also be used to gently scrub the less accessible metal parts. This is the general rule. But it doesn’t apply to all earrings.

Method 2. Another method for sterilizing earrings is simply by using a cotton swab or microfiber cloth soaked in denatured alcohol or hydrogen peroxide (hydrogen peroxide). After cleaning all parts of the earrings, rinse them thoroughly in water and dry them with a cloth. This system has the advantage of being fast: you can sterilize the earrings just before wearing them.



This way of disinfecting the earrings is less precise than the previous ones, but on the other hand it is still quite effective and, above all, it can be used when cooking. Immerse the earrings in a tea or coffee cup filled with warm water (warm, not hot) in which you have dissolved half a teaspoon of salt. Leave to soak for about ten minutes. Do not overdo it with salt, a little is enough. Rinse and dry. This system is used in particular for piercings.Things to watch out for• Pearl earrings are very delicate. Too vigorous washing can damage pearls: use only a drop of neutral soap and dry with a soft cloth. Same goes for the coral.• Earrings with some types of stones can be damaged more easily. Pay attention to stones such as opal or agate, which are particularly soft and can get scratched if rubbed too hard.• Always check the cleanliness of the hook that slips into the lobe or the locking pin: these are the areas where bacteria can nest and should be cleaned more carefully.