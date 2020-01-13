Caterina B tailored

ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 13, 2020 at 5:00 am

CaterinaB: the new collections of the line for young people by Bizzotto Gioielli

Each age has its own points of reference, its tastes, its passions. Even for jewelry. Tastes change and, alongside jewels that have been handed down for generations, classic, precious, immutable, there are others that accompany some specific moments in life. In S.Zenone degli Ezzelini (Treviso), those of Bizzotto Gioielli have made this reasoning since, in 2015, they launched the CaterinaB brand. The letter B is for Bizzotto, of course.

Anello della collezione Flowers in oro 18kt e spinello nero taglio rose cut
The jewels of this brand are aimed, in fact, at a young, if not Millenials, audience. Fast, fresh, agile jewels, made of 18 carat gold. In short, to be worn every day, but valuable. Jewelry that can also be worn, the company explains, to a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. And since the goal is to reserve a complete shopping experience, special care is also given to the packaging. Among the collections of CaterinaB there are, for example, Magic Moments or Flowers, which uses rose gold together with a black spinel.
Bracciale della collezione Les Etoiles, oro 18kt con diamanti
Bracciale in oro 18kt con sagoma a forma di piccolo cuore e diamante da 0.01 carati
Collana della collezione Flowers in oro 18 carati e spinello nero taglio rose cut
Collana in oro rosa 18kt con barretta in oro lucido, stella in oro bianco e diamante
Collana lunga della collezione Lens di Caterina B in oro 18 carati e pietre semipreziose
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo 18 carati della collezione B Nature
Orecchini della collezione Flowers in oro 18kt e spinelli neri
