Caterina B tailored











CaterinaB: the new collections of the line for young people by Bizzotto Gioielli

Each age has its own points of reference, its tastes, its passions. Even for jewelry. Tastes change and, alongside jewels that have been handed down for generations, classic, precious, immutable, there are others that accompany some specific moments in life. In S.Zenone degli Ezzelini (Treviso), those of Bizzotto Gioielli have made this reasoning since, in 2015, they launched the CaterinaB brand. The letter B is for Bizzotto, of course.



The jewels of this brand are aimed, in fact, at a young, if not Millenials, audience. Fast, fresh, agile jewels, made of 18 carat gold. In short, to be worn every day, but valuable. Jewelry that can also be worn, the company explains, to a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. And since the goal is to reserve a complete shopping experience, special care is also given to the packaging. Among the collections of CaterinaB there are, for example, Magic Moments or Flowers, which uses rose gold together with a black spinel.

















