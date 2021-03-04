Orecchini, vetrina — March 4, 2021 at 4:02 am

The journey of Garaude


The journey of Garaude: the jewelry of a French through the trails that lead to the east, until to Japan.

Garaude, the French jewelry more easygoing, not close but not far from Place Vendome presents its specialty: the jewelry with colored stones and fantasy Latin. It all started with a trip in the seventies of François Garaude in Brazil, as a student of architecture and keen sailor. But the music and the colors of Salvador de Bahia, the native sculpture, and emerald mines they changed his life. Another trip to the US has served to learn the basics of gemology and jewelery techniques.

Anello in oro rosa 18 caratic con 2 indicoliti e 3 rubelliti circondate da 155 diamanti
Ten years later, Garaude has returned to France to work with some great Maison, thanks also to its fine search in the Asian markets stones: rubies, sapphires, jade also in different shades, a stone that still loves today not only in the classic green tone imperial, but also white, gray, black, lavender. Instead of 50 shades of gray, he has collected the 42 shades of the spinel, from red to orange, pink to purple. After so much experience and work, in 2010 he founded his Maison Garaude (with the help of Jeanne’s daughter). The ring Byzantium or the collection dedicated to the Japanese artist Hokusai testify ancestries refined, a style between East and West, an original design. And the journey of designer is continuing.
Anello girevole in oro com spinello rosso e diamanti
Pendente in oro annerito 18 carati, con quattro acquamarina e uno spinello rosso
Anello in oro 18 carati annerito, 4 pietra di luna e un cabochon di rubellite
Collana Medicis in oro 18 carati annerito, con 8 spinelli, 8 zaffiri naturali non riscaldati e 72 diamanti
Bracciale Byzance in oro bianco e rosa con acquamarina
Bracciale rigido in argento com quattro gemme di giada
Anello in oro rosa, titanio e 667 spinelli rosa per 13,97 carati
