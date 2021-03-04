, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — March 4, 2021 at 4:00 am

Necklaces, monocles and industrial metals: the bijoux by Monica Trevisi


Elements used in industry, monocles and a little imagination: are the bijoux of an artisan from the Veneto, Monica Trevisi ♦

In a corner of the deep Veneto, near Treviso, Monica Trevisi, an artisan of jewelry, has combined three factors: steel, stones and rock. Intended as a musical genre. Her jewels are the result of marriage on a virtual stage of transparent rock crystal, gems and hammered metals. A bit ‘post-industrial, like her laboratory: Filanda Motta, a former industry restructured in the province of Treviso.

Collana in acciaio color bronzo, catena ed elementi in rame, chiusura a ginocchiera in ottone e acciaio
The result of her work is also Monoclò, a necklace that stands out from the others especially for a particular: the pendant is a lens, maybe useful for those who want to enlarge an image or, why not ?, a message on the smartphone. In short, a jewel to you see clearly. But there is not only that: its jewels are also made with elements used in industry such as springs, washers, rings, nuts, buckles. Obviously these objects are reinterpreted to be used as jewels.

Collana in acciaio color argento e bronzo, elementi in ottone
Collana in acciaio color bronzo con pietre labradorite, catena in rame
Collana in acciaio con catena in rame
Collana Monoclò
Orecchini in acciaio con medaglione in ottone color argento
Orecchini in acciaio color argento con medaglione in ottone
