Elements used in industry, monocles and a little imagination: are the bijoux of an artisan from the Veneto, Monica Trevisi ♦

In a corner of the deep Veneto, near Treviso, Monica Trevisi, an artisan of jewelry, has combined three factors: steel, stones and rock. Intended as a musical genre. Her jewels are the result of marriage on a virtual stage of transparent rock crystal, gems and hammered metals. A bit ‘post-industrial, like her laboratory: Filanda Motta, a former industry restructured in the province of Treviso.



The result of her work is also Monoclò, a necklace that stands out from the others especially for a particular: the pendant is a lens, maybe useful for those who want to enlarge an image or, why not ?, a message on the smartphone. In short, a jewel to you see clearly. But there is not only that: its jewels are also made with elements used in industry such as springs, washers, rings, nuts, buckles. Obviously these objects are reinterpreted to be used as jewels.















