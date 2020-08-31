The jewels to be shaken by Renee Lewis











The diamond is mobile with the jewels of the American designer Renee Lewis ♦ ︎

Not all designers are the same. The image that is fashionable now is that of a designer who looks a lot like a model (in some cases it was also) that designs very minimal jewelry or, on the contrary, with a wild imagination. Very active on social media, this type of designer is also at home on the social occasions of London, Paris, Milan, New York. There is, however, another type of designer, who is represented by Renee Lewis. Gray hair, 40 years of professional background, large bracelets and wristbands that clink to the wrist: Renee Lewis lives and works in New York. But she has not forgotten Lisbon, a small town in Ohio where she was born and where recently she has restored a period building, turned into a restaurant and bar.

In short, a profile quite different from the designers who love the now worn bloggers or (worse) the so-called influencers.

Renee Lewis has been working in Manhattan for decades, making jewelry in platinum or 18k gold, with diamonds and rubies that are reused from vintage and antique jewelry. before becoming a jewelry designer she painted, sculpted and made furniture. The most famous collection is called Shake and uses small free gems that float inside a faceted crystal case. She claims that it is not a habit: “The newly extracted diamonds are often altered through heat treatment or the filling of imperfections with the laser. Their reflections may seem artificial,” she explains. A risk that do not run the diamonds mined decades ago. Alessia Mongrando











