









Insignia, that is a coat of arms, a symbol of recognition, is also a successful collection of the Venetian brand Zancan. They are gold and diamond jewels intended for the male audience. Now Zancan also joins the Insignia 925 which, as it is easy to deduce from the name, is a revival that uses silver. Simpler jewels, obviously less expensive, which instead of diamonds use natural stones such as black spinel. Silver is also treated with ruthenium to make it shiny, or it is satin-finished.



The design is minimal, but there are also pendants in the shape of a wind rose, a Zancan classic, which are also part of the most refined jewelry collection. The jewels, following a well-established trend, are genderless, translated: for both men and women. Zancan is a company in Ponte di Nanto (Vicenza) founded in 1989, which has focused on jewelry for a male audience, even if now the gender boundary has widened.

















