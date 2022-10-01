









The Greek designer Yannis Sergakis from the jewelery store at the contemporary art exhibition Documenta 14 in Kassel. And the new collection called Solaire ♦

Among the winners of the Awards at the Couture Show 2016 in Las Vegas it is also Yannis Sergakis (you can read the article here). Yannis is a descendant of a merchant family of Greek diamonds. In short, he touched the diamonds when he was child and he is been convinced. So, once he is grown, he made collection of jewelry and continued the tradition of trading. Let’s face it: trading it is a useful job, perhaps even profitable, but not too much fun. Much better designing jewelry. After studying gemology and design at the Gemological Institute of America, Sergakis has therefore worked in the family business until 2004, when he opted for the creative activity of the designer.

Greece is one of the countries that boasts several new generation jewelers and all follow a style that is simplistic to define minimalist, but that certainly is not Baroque. Sergakis is no different: his jewels are richly minimal. Clean lines, gold and diamonds in neat rows. References that he has revealed are the architecture (the classic one, it goes without saying), textiles, people, senses, shapes, feelings. He works exclusively with gold and diamonds. A simple idea, as the shape of the Parthenon, but not for this less than perfect. A collection, for example, is called Solaire and adopts rounded lines, and uses as a sun a diamond that shines surrounded by gold.

But Yannis Sergakis’s work is also considered in the field of art, not just of jewelery. So much so that in June 2017 he participated in Documenta 14, a 60-year-old exhibition in Kassel (Germany), that hosted over 160 artists. Sergakis contributed with two pieces, each in two colors; one for Athens, one for Kassel.

















