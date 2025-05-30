Bulgari jewels, natural pearls, a 19th-century brooch and two extraordinary pieces that belonged to noblewoman Dora VonWiller were the most sought-after pieces at the Faraone Casa d’Aste sale held in Milan, divided into three sessions, one in the morning and two in the afternoon. Among the standout jewels, those by Bulgari attracted strong interest. The first to be auctioned, lot 246, a gold bracelet from the Boules collection estimated at 4,000 euros, opened at 8,500 euros thanks to pre-auction written offers and was sold for 16,000 euros. Lot 247, a gold bracelet from the Parentesi collection, also estimated at 4,000 euros, was reached at 8,000 euros.



Lot 248, a gold and steel Double Boules necklace with spherical gems (peridots, tourmalines, quartzes and topazes), estimated at €4,000, was awarded to a telephone bidder for €50,000. Lot 286, the last Bulgari piece, a gold necklace with cabochon gems estimated at €30,000, sold for €100,000 after lively bidding in the room, online and by telephone. A rare Bulgari Tubogas in burnished steel and yellow gold with a Jaeger-LeCoultre movement, lot 250, estimated at €8,000, sold for €19,000.



Natural pearls also attracted great interest. Lot 319, white gold stud earrings with natural saltwater pearls and diamonds, sold in the room for €14,000. Lot 321, a platinum ring with a natural pearl of approximately 11 mm, estimated at 3,000 euros, reached 13,000 euros. Lot 322, white gold earrings with old-cut diamonds and drop-shaped saltwater pearls, estimated at 10,000 euros, were sold by telephone for 26,000 euros. A demi-parure consisting of a ribbon necklace and pendant earrings in white and yellow gold with brilliant-cut diamonds and rubies, lot 314, was sold for 24,000 euros. Among the most important vintage jewels, lot 328, a brooch from the second half of the 19th century in rose gold and silver with an oval ruby ​​of approximately 7.35 ct and a total of 12.35 carats of diamonds, reached 310,000 euros.



Particularly appreciated were two lots from the collection of the noblewoman Dora Von Willer, previously exhibited at the Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan on the occasion of the exhibition Gioielli Italiani del XX secolo. Lot 329, a collar made between the late nineteenth and early twentieth century with a platinum choker with brilliant-cut diamonds (19.50 carats), estimated at 24,000 euros, was sold for 54,000 euros to a collector who had seen the piece 20 years earlier at an exhibition in Rome. Lot 332, a yellow gold necklace by Mario Buccellati from the 1930s with pendant and round old-cut diamond of approximately 2.10 carats, estimated at 15,000 euros, was sold in the room for 32,000.



