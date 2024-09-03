In Venice, as always, the Golden Lion is also won by the Maisons of jewelry. One of the brands that has bought a lot of stars to adorn with its gold and diamond jewels is the Parisian Messika. Like the Italian singer Clara Soccini, with the High Jewelry Diamond Equalizer earrings, combined with the Kashmir bracelet and the Star Chaser rings. Messika also for Ginevra Mavilla, with earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring from the So Move collection, combined with the Move Link ring. Also from the Maison are the jewels for the British actress Ella Purnell on the red carpet of the film Babygirl: for her, High Jewelry Star Chaser earrings, combined with the Messika by Kate Moss Bohemian Chic bracelet and the Concorde, Illusionnistes and Fiery rings. The list of stars continues with the British actor Ncuti Gatwa, with the High Jewelry Illusionnistes earrings, combined with the My Twin Toi & Moi ring. For the British actress Ella Purnell, instead, the High Jewelry Equilibristes earrings, combined with the Messika by Kate Moss Bohemian Chic bracelet and the Illusionnistes ring.



La Maison Italiana Damiani has scelto per il red carpet the Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, she has worn a Damiani High Jewelery choker.



Among the high jewelry brands, there is also space for fine jewelry with Pianegonda, a brand that involved Greta Scarano, talented actress and director, ambassador of the bros Manifatture brand, who wore a preview of jewelry from the new Fall-Winter collection, which is inspired by archetypal shapes such as the cube and the pyramid.



Pandora also walked the red carpet: the German model Toni Garrn wore jewelry from the Danish brand made to measure in collaboration with the artist Grete Henriette: a necklace with the pendant of the Goccia Point Light Necklace in the center. Toni walked the red carpet with a look completed by earrings and rings from the Pandora Timeless collection.

