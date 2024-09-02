Ines de Ramon is indicated as Brad Pitt’s new partner, with whom she showed up at the Venice Film Festival. Ines de Ramon also has a link with the world of jewelry, because she is the vice-president of the high jewelry brand Anita Ko. A designer who has a close relationship with the world of entertainment: Anita Ko was born in Los Angeles, where she lives and works and has many clients among the big names in entertainment. Among the actresses and singers who have worn her jewels are Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Emma Watson, Miranda Kerr, Jessica Biel, Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum and Rihanna. And, probably, also Brad Pitt.



But before Antia Ko, Ines de Ramon had another job in the world of jewelry. After graduating in Business Administration from the University of Geneva in 2013, Ines de Ramon worked for Christie’s, which holds an annual sale of its Magificent Jewels in the Swiss city, and for the Swiss jeweler De Grisogono, the brand founded by jeweler Fawaz Gruosi and which went bankrupt due to a financial scandal involving the owners of the brand (excluding Gruosi). Ines de Ramon finally married actor Paul Wesley in great secrecy in February 2019. They had been engaged since November 2017. But in September 2022 they announced their separation.



