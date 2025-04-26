There is no jewelry brand that, sooner or later, presents a collection with pearls, one of the most traditional elements. Now it is PdPaola, a Spanish brand that continually renews its proposals, to propose a line of jewelry that is significantly called La Perla. This capsule collection is made of 18-karat gold-plated silver, to which are added freshwater cultured pearls, which have a small size, but also a lower price. In addition to the classic round pearls, the collection also features some baroque pearls, as for the choker.



The La Perla collection, in short, offers the possibility of adding a classic piece to your assortment of jewelry at a price accessible to everyone: the hoop earrings are offered at 129 euros, the necklace at 190 euros, the mini stud earrings at 69 euros.

