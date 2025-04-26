Girocollo con perla barocca indossato
Girocollo con perla barocca

La Perla by PdPaola

There is no jewelry brand that, sooner or later, presents a collection with pearls, one of the most traditional elements. Now it is PdPaola, a Spanish brand that continually renews its proposals, to propose a line of jewelry that is significantly called La Perla. This capsule collection is made of 18-karat gold-plated silver, to which are added freshwater cultured pearls, which have a small size, but also a lower price. In addition to the classic round pearls, the collection also features some baroque pearls, as for the choker.

Bracciale con perle, chiusura in argento placcato oro
Pearl bracelet, gold plated silver clasp

The La Perla collection, in short, offers the possibility of adding a classic piece to your assortment of jewelry at a price accessible to everyone: the hoop earrings are offered at 129 euros, the necklace at 190 euros, the mini stud earrings at 69 euros.
Collana con perle d'acqua dolce e argento placcato oro
Freshwater pearl necklace and gold plated silver

Collana con perle d'acqua dolce
Freshwater pearl necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in argento con cubic zirconia azzurra
Previous Story

Quinto Ego at finger

Latest from news

Collana con finitura dorata Amy

Amy bijoux by Brosway

Things don’t always have to go straight. Sometimes they go wrong, but that’s better. At least