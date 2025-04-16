Rap music and jewelry: the couple is made up of BigMama, pseudonym of Marianna Mammone, and Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group specialized in designer silver, which chose the singer as an ambassador. Born in 2000 in the province of Avellino, Big Mama moved to Milan in 2018 to study urban planning at the Polytechnic, before dedicating herself to music. Since she was a child, the artist has been the victim of bullying and body shaming due to her physical appearance and body weight. Now Pianegonda has chosen her for the launch of the Amatum collection.



The brand defines the singer as a contemporary icon, outside the box, who represents the essence of a line that speaks of inner strength, authentic beauty and free expression of one’s identity. A woman who fully reflects the values ​​of Pianegonda, sharing an innovative and authentic vision, which exalts uniqueness, creativity and a profoundly free spirit. The Amatum collection, a word that recalls beloved in Latin, is composed of silver jewelry with sinuous lines. Some pieces are double-faced and allow you to wear them in total silver or silver and blue.