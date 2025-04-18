Christie’s auction featuring a collection from the jeweler most beloved by collectors: Jar. On May 14 in Geneva, the Magnificent Jewels sale will feature A Bouquet Of Gems: A Superb Collection Of Jewels By Jar, one of the largest and most important private collections of works by the visionary designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal. Each of the 21 jewels was acquired for this private collector in the early 2000s and 2010s, and none have ever appeared on the market or at auction before. The 21 pieces have a combined low pre-sale estimate of $3 million and are among the most important Jar collections ever to come to market.



The collection is led by the Apricot Blossom diamond bracelet (est. $340,000-570,000) which, like many of Jar’s jewels, is as much a work of art as it is a wearable jewel. This bracelet, along with the Technicolor Multi-Gem Chain Necklace (est. $285,000-400,000) and the Semainier Bracelets, which can be joined together to be worn as a necklace ($140,000-200,000), were loaned to the landmark Jar exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013, which featured 400 pieces by the artist-jeweler, the only person to have been honored with such a comprehensive retrospective while alive.



The stunning color combinations, often pavé-set in Jar’s signature style, and the designs in this collection are a tribute to both the designer’s innovative style and the elegance of the owner who created such a fine jewelry collection. With only 70-80 pieces produced each year, Jar’s jewelry is highly exclusive and highly sought after by collectors. Each piece is unique, made for specific clients, adding to the allure and value of his creations. This rarity, combined with his unparalleled craftsmanship, cements the designer’s status as a leading figure in the world of fine jewelry.



The first Jar piece ever sold at auction was a pair of drop earrings set with amethysts, sapphires, natural pearls, and diamonds. The pair were sold at Christie’s New York in 1984, and since then Christie’s has sold approximately two-thirds of all Jar pieces to come to market, including the jewel that holds the record price for any Jar piece sold at auction: a ruby ​​and diamond Camellia brooch, created in 2003, which sold for $4.3 million, four times its low estimate, in the 2012 Christie’s Geneva auction, Jewels for Hope: The Collection of Mrs. Lily Safra. In addition, Christie’s has sold the ten most expensive Jar pieces to date.

