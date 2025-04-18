Bracciale in diamanti Apricot Blossom con diamanti rotondi, smalto rosso-arancio e giallo, argento annerito, oro giallo (marchio francese) e bronzo, 2009
Bracciale in diamanti Apricot Blossom con diamanti rotondi, smalto rosso-arancio e giallo, argento annerito, oro giallo (marchio francese) e bronzo, 2009

Exclusive Jar Jewels at Christie’s

Christie’s auction featuring a collection from the jeweler most beloved by collectors: Jar. On May 14 in Geneva, the Magnificent Jewels sale will feature A Bouquet Of Gems: A Superb Collection Of Jewels By Jar, one of the largest and most important private collections of works by the visionary designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal. Each of the 21 jewels was acquired for this private collector in the early 2000s and 2010s, and none have ever appeared on the market or at auction before. The 21 pieces have a combined low pre-sale estimate of $3 million and are among the most important Jar collections ever to come to market.

Collana con catena multi-gemma in technicolor. Diamanti marroni rotondi, smeraldi, tormaline, granati spessartini tsavorite, peridoti, zaffiri viola, arancioni, rosa e zaffiri, topazi, opali di fuoco, rubini, spinelli rosa e viola, ametiste e acquemarine, oro rosa 18 carati e argento annerito
Technicolor Multi-Gem Chain Necklace. Round Brown Diamonds, Emeralds, Tourmalines, Tsavorite Spessartine Garnets, Peridots, Purple, Orange, Pink Sapphires, Topaz, Fire Opals, Rubies, Pink and Purple Spinels, Amethysts and Aquamarines, 18K Rose Gold and Blackened Silver

The collection is led by the Apricot Blossom diamond bracelet (est. $340,000-570,000) which, like many of Jar’s jewels, is as much a work of art as it is a wearable jewel. This bracelet, along with the Technicolor Multi-Gem Chain Necklace (est. $285,000-400,000) and the Semainier Bracelets, which can be joined together to be worn as a necklace ($140,000-200,000), were loaned to the landmark Jar exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013, which featured 400 pieces by the artist-jeweler, the only person to have been honored with such a comprehensive retrospective while alive.
Orecchini multigemma. Diamante marrone a forma di cuscino, diamante, spinello e zaffiro rosa, zaffiri rosa, argento annerito e oro giallo 18k, 2005
Multi-Gem Earrings. Cushion-Shaped Brown Diamond, Diamond, Spinel and Pink Sapphire, Pink Sapphires, Blackened Silver and 18K Yellow Gold, 2005

The stunning color combinations, often pavé-set in Jar’s signature style, and the designs in this collection are a tribute to both the designer’s innovative style and the elegance of the owner who created such a fine jewelry collection. With only 70-80 pieces produced each year, Jar’s jewelry is highly exclusive and highly sought after by collectors. Each piece is unique, made for specific clients, adding to the allure and value of his creations. This rarity, combined with his unparalleled craftsmanship, cements the designer’s status as a leading figure in the world of fine jewelry.
Orecchini Pansy. Zaffiri rotondi, viola, arancioni e zaffiri gialli, tsavorite e granati spessartina, diamanti bianchi e neri, argento annerito, oro giallo e rosa 18k
Pansy Earrings. Round, Purple, Orange and Yellow Sapphires, Tsavorite and Spessartine Garnets, White and Black Diamonds, Blackened Silver, 18K Yellow and Rose Gold

The first Jar piece ever sold at auction was a pair of drop earrings set with amethysts, sapphires, natural pearls, and diamonds. The pair were sold at Christie’s New York in 1984, and since then Christie’s has sold approximately two-thirds of all Jar pieces to come to market, including the jewel that holds the record price for any Jar piece sold at auction: a ruby ​​and diamond Camellia brooch, created in 2003, which sold for $4.3 million, four times its low estimate, in the 2012 Christie’s Geneva auction, Jewels for Hope: The Collection of Mrs. Lily Safra. In addition, Christie’s has sold the ten most expensive Jar pieces to date.
Orecchini con rubini e diamanti rotondi, platino
Round Ruby and Diamond Earrings, Platinum

Coppia di bracciali con rubini e diamanti rotondi, oro giallo 18k. I due bracciali possono essere uniti per essere indossati come collana
Round Ruby and Diamond Bracelet Pair, 18K Yellow Gold. The two bracelets can be joined to be worn as a necklace
Anello con diamante taglio brillante modificato a cuscino di 6,36 carati, diamanti rotondi bianchi e neri, platino e oro 18k
6.36 Carat Cushion Modified Brilliant Cut Diamond Ring, Round Black and White Diamonds, Platinum and 18K Gold

