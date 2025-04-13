Tyla con gioielli Pandora
Tyla con gioielli Pandora

Tyla is Pandora’s new ambassador

Pandora has a new ambassador: Grammy-winning Tyla. Tyla Laura Seethal, 23, from South Africa, is a singer and songwriter whose genre is a fusion of pop and amapiano. The announcement comes ahead of Tyla’s debut at Coachella.

Tyla per Pandora
Tyla for Pandora

Collaborating with Pandora is really exciting. I’ve always found their jewelry so fun to mix and match because you can create unique pieces. It reminds me a lot of my home because my mom has always made jewelry and the birthstone charms remind me of the beads I had growing up. When our mom didn’t want us to disturb her, she’d give us a big box of beads and my sisters and I would make friendship bracelets all day. Now my Tygers can have friendship bracelets that match me.
Tyla

Tyla Laura Seethal, 23 anni, sudafricana, è una cantante e cantautrice con un genere che è una fusione di pop e amapiano
Tyla Laura Seethal, 23, South African, is a singer and songwriter with a genre that is a fusion of pop and amapiano

