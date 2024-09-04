Together with VicenzaOro, VO’Clock Privé returns (6-8 September), the Italian Exhibition Group – IEG event, free and open to the public upon registration, entirely dedicated to the world of watches. The event is held on the first floor of the Vicenza exhibition center and is dedicated to experts and collectors. 25 watch brands will be present, as well as a large number of meetings with luxury brands, meet-ups with master watchmakers, seminars and courses.

The talk Locman and Oisa present a great Italian victory: the first Made in Italy automatic movement will be moderated by Dodi Giussani, director of L’Orologio, with Marco Mantovani, president of Locman, Benedetto Perrotta and Fausto Berizzi, sole director and technical director of Oisa 1937. Inceptum: history of an Italian manufacture will see the participation of Andrea Abeni and Alessandro Metelli, founders of the independent brand Inceptum, and Andrea Casalegno, popularizer and consultant for fine watchmaking.



Other meetings: a talk with Andrea Furlan of Furlan Marri hosted by watch editor Barbara Palumbo, the event on the centenary of Wyler Vetta entitled 1924-2024: from the first Wyler watch to the new Tribute to Ermetico with Beppe Ambrosini, senior advisor and partner Wyler Vetta, Jacopo Giudici and Michele Mengoli, founder & creative director and editor-in chief of Watch Insanity. The event organized by Zenith will see watch enthusiast Giorgione (Bruno Bergamaschi’s stage name) in conversation with Paolo Cappiello, regional brand director South Europe Zenith. And again, the history and technique of the German brand from Glashütte will be explored by Dodi Giussani with Karlo Burgmayer, international sales director Tutima Glashütte, while the history of Alpina Watches, a Swiss sports brand created for the world of mountaineers 140 years ago that returns to Italy with a selected network and distribution, will be celebrated with Oliver van Lanschot Hubrect, brand director Alpina Watches, and Marcello Borsetti, sales director Citizen Watch Italia Spa. Speake Marine presents the Ripples Skeleton model with Claudio Galliani, market manager Italy.



At VO’Clock Privé master watchmakers will demonstrate techniques and technologies behind the hands in the new Experiences space created in collaboration with Bergeon, a company in the production of high-quality instruments for the watchmaking industry. Vincent Calabrese, independent master watchmaker, will lead the audience on a microscopic journey through his most iconic creations, while Marco Guarino, the only Italian watchmaker to have created an astronomical complication as a self-taught, will demonstrate the operation of this fascinating innovation guided by Enrico Zazzali, publisher Revolution Italia. Also explore the revision techniques with Irene Baiairdi, watchmaker at Baiardi Andrea, and Nicola Miconi, owner and technician at Laboratorio d’Orologeria Miconi; the construction without numerically controlled machines or with manual machines, with Cyrano Devanthey, independent watchmaker, and Andreas Federico Kammer, MilanoUltraWatches; the configuration of customized models by choosing from 3.5 million combinations in the talk curated by Norqain with Patrizia Aste, CEO Norqain Italia, and Valeria Verga, Verga Orologi. How to photograph a watch will instead be the theme of the workshop with Leica cameras and mechanical wristwatches, with Kristian Dowling, global training.

Pay attention to the educational program that provides the tools and training needed to fully understand the secrets of watchmaking. Among the most anticipated events, the official course of the prestigious Fhh – Fondation Haute Horlogerie of Geneva, led by Professor Ugo Pancani, dedicated to the in-depth study of diving watches (Sunday 8 September from 11:00 to 13:00, until all places are taken).

