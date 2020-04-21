The jewels of Mr David Morris











The exceptional pieces of jewelry from one of London’s symbols: David Morris ♦

David Morris is one of those jewelers who won fame by joining the goldsmith skills with the ability to attract famous customers. A cocktail that is still appreciated: his boutique, opened in London in 1962 in Bond Street, is still popular with those seeking precious jewels precious, such as those purchased by Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor, or by Imelda Marcos, Benazir Bhutto and the Sultan of Brunei. On the other hand, David Morris is a man that knows about jewelry, because he grew up together: he started as an apprentice in Hatton Garden, the jewelery quarter in London, in 1951, when he was only 15.

In short, he learned everything there was to learn. He has built its reputation by choosing to combine high quality stones design sparkling, rich, gorgeous. In recent years he has taken a step back and now the collections are cared by his son Jeremy. In any case the jewels are ever of high level, although unlikely to happen again to work a diamond D, briolette, 78 carat, as the one with which, a few years ago, has composed a necklace for $ 2 million. And although the patriarch explained long ago that his stone is the emerald, in his collections you can find anything, especially diamonds, white or colored (“a great investment” he comments). Here are some of the most fascinating pieces of its collections. Lavinia Andorno



















