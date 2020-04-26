Diamrusa, the wind of the East











Diamrusa, a Thai brand specializing in precious stones and high-end jewelery ♦ ︎

Yes, India is the country with the greatest consumption of gold and the jewelery has a ancient tradition. But there is no doubt that nearby Thailand occupies a prominent place for its factories where precious stones and jewels, often of the highest quality, are worked. There are many European Maison that entrust the making of high jewelery, in whole or in part, to the laboratories where expert and skilled Thai artisans work. And so, after all, it is not surprising that one of the companies that partly produce third parties was founded by an Indian diamond dealer, Salil Shah.



In addition to buying and selling stones, in 1986 Salil Shah founded Diamrusa. It is not strange, however, that he chose the country of Southeast Asia, since in Thailand the trader also has been living for over 30 years and where, among other things, he devotes much of his free time to a charity organization engaged in various social awareness activities. Diamrusa, which was also present at the last Baselworld, is a manufacturer of high-end jewelery. In addition to diamonds, it effortlessly uses rubies, emeralds, sapphires in partly traditional designs, partly oriental for Asian markets. At the Swiss city fair, for example, he exhibited three large impact rings made with traditional gemstones surrounded by pear-cut diamonds. Cosimo Muzzano















