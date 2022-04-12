









Mad, but not mad. If anything creative. The Parisian designer Alix Dumas is one of the novelties on the high jewelery stage. In 2020 she founded Mad, her Maison specializing in unique, imaginative, eclectic pieces. You recently participated in the Pad in the French capital, which allowed many to get acquainted with this new reality. The designer did not appear like a mushroom in the small forest of high jewelery: before dedicating herself to her baby, Maison Alix Dumas, she worked for five years in the workshop of a great name in jewelry.



Another unusual feature of Mad is that the workshop where Alix Dumas works is located in a pretty village in Brittany, Auray, although the jewels are later sold in Paris. Not only that: she loves to work directly on materials, instead of delegating the creation of jewels to specialized laboratories. The result of this work is surprising, as for the Hokusai Wave ring, inspired by the famous painting by the Japanese painter, made with sapphires and diamonds set in a silver set, which the designer personally shaped. High jewelry, in short, which also passes through the choice of using Fairmined gold, rigorously selected and selected precious stones, old-cut diamonds, cases handmade in France. In a couple of years she has already reached the top.