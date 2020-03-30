The Staurino secrets











The jewels of Staurino Fratelli, one of the best Maison of Valenza, with a tradition of two centuries ♦

Staurino Fratelli is one of the large jewelery companies in the magical district of Valenza. A story that began in the 1800s, when Natale Staurino opened his first workshop and started making jewelry. Art continued with his nephew Pietro. After the Second World War, in 1950, Paolo Staurino, son of Pietro, continued the family tradition, working for some years for some of the most famous goldsmiths of Valenza. Over time, Paolo Staurino has learned the most modern techniques to produce quality jewelry spending time in different seminars and learning different techniques. After a few years his younger brother, Luigi, also entered the world of jewelry as an expert designer and skilled goldsmith.



The jump took place in 1960, when Paolo and Luigi founded Staurino Fratelli, which specializes in handmade custom jewelry. A tradition carried on by Davide and Stefano Staurino (fourth generation of jewelers), which continues the family business without abandoning the level of quality achieved. The story continues. Lavinia Andorno

















