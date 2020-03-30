The Staurino secrets

ANELLI, vetrina — March 30, 2020 at 4:30 am

The jewels of Staurino Fratelli, one of the best Maison of Valenza, with a tradition of two centuries ♦

Staurino Fratelli is one of the large jewelery companies in the magical district of Valenza. A story that began in the 1800s, when Natale Staurino opened his first workshop and started making jewelry. Art continued with his nephew Pietro. After the Second World War, in 1950, Paolo Staurino, son of Pietro, continued the family tradition, working for some years for some of the most famous goldsmiths of Valenza. Over time, Paolo Staurino has learned the most modern techniques to produce quality jewelry spending time in different seminars and learning different techniques. After a few years his younger brother, Luigi, also entered the world of jewelry as an expert designer and skilled goldsmith.

Anello a forma di piuma con diamanti e rubini
The jump took place in 1960, when Paolo and Luigi founded Staurino Fratelli, which specializes in handmade custom jewelry. A tradition carried on by Davide and Stefano Staurino (fourth generation of jewelers), which continues the family business without abandoning the level of quality achieved. The story continues. Lavinia Andorno
Anello a doppia falange in oro e smeraldi
Orecchini di Staurino Fratelli
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti, zaffiri blu e rosa, ametista, tormalina ovale al centro
Orecchini della Spaghetti collection con diamanti e zaffiri
Couture Collection, Rose is a Rose ring. Anello con diamanti bianchi e rubini
Anello della collezione Secret Garden, con diamanti, zaffiri e tstavoriti
Anello con due farfalle: diamanti e zaffiri gialli
Anello con due farfalle: diamanti e zaffiri rosa
