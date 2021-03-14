The hot silver of Bottega Veneta



Bottega Veneta is one of the most exclusive fashion brands. In particular, it is famous for its leather products. His atelier is located in an eighteenth-century villa in Montebello Vicentino (Vicenza, Italy), but is based in Lugano, Switzerland, and offices in Milan. Founded in 1966, the company was acquired in 2001 by the Gucci Group, now part of the French multinational Kering. The creative director of Bottega Veneta is Daniel Lee and one of his goals is to make the brand usable in many different ways.



If once Bottega Veneta was synonymous with bags, then with shoes and clothes, now the brand features a series of different accessories, including jewelry. As often happens for fashion brands (except for some cases) the most precious part of these jewels is the imprinted logo. For example, a simple silver chain ring, which in an artisan shop you could certainly pay less than 100 euros (or dollars), if branded Bottega Veneta is sold for around 500 euros. It should be added, however, that some bijoux from the Vicenza Maison have a more recognizable design, as in the series of silver jewels painted in pastel, pink or green colors, with the addition of cubic zirconia crystals. In this case, however, the price goes up even more.

















