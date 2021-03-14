The Tuscany of India by Studio Tara



Chennai, in the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, is the capital of the state of Tamil Nadu. What connects this city, which until 1996 was known as Madras, to Tuscany, in Italy? The answer is: a jewelry collection. In fact, Studio Tara, by designer Bharathi Raviprakash, a jeweller with 16 year of experience, was born in the city. And it is idea by designer to dedicate a collection of jewels to the Italian region. The collection is called Mulino (mill) of Tuscany and consists of pleated surfaces in rose or blackened gold, in some cases with the addition of diamonds. A very modern and western style, very distant from the classic Indian jewelry.



In fact, Bharathi Raviprakash studied jewelry and gemology at the Gia in London, where she became an expert in goldsmith techniques. She chooses the precious stones herself and, of course, the jewelry design. In any case, Bharathi must like Italy a lot, because another collection has the Italian name of Frutti: in this case the jewels are composed of clusters of semi-precious stones, such as apatite or aquamarine. Bharathi, among other things, firmly believes in the creation of jewels that are based on stones that are not treated and not heated before use, in harmony with nature. This is why, for example, the aquamarine used does not have the usual deep blue color: it is less striking, but more natural.

















