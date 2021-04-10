The high jewelry of Tiffany Blue Book in Shanghai











After the preview, the official presentation of the annual Tiffany high jewelery collection arrives, the Tiffany Blue Book 2021. This year the name for the high school jewelery collection is Colors Of Nature (inevitable, perhaps, given that the environment is increasingly precious). The collection includes over 500 high jewelery creations by Tiffany & Co and Jean Schlumberger and, after New York, was presented in Shanghai. Creating 500 unique pieces of fine jewelery is perhaps an absolute record. But attention is also drawn to the exclusive preview of the spectacular Empire Diamond of more than 80 carats before it is mounted in the extraordinary re-edition inspired by the 1939 Universal Exposition necklace.



In any case, the jewels shown in Shanghai are a selection of those that make up the Blue Book. The text accompanying the exhibition states that «by transforming the bright colors of nature into fascinating works of art, the bold aesthetic of the collection inspires the immersive space, where the extraordinary jewels are shown on a sensory journey through nature – earth, sea ​​and sky. More than 35 different precious stones are on display in Shanghai, including Tiffany’s most iconic gems, tanzanite, morganite and kunzite ».