Fabergé celebrates the anniversary of Game of Thrones











What do the famous Fabergé eggs have to do with a fantasy that has kept millions of people glued to the TV? Yet, the high jewelry of the Maison famous for its precious eggs that cheered the tsars, has decided to celebrate the anniversary of the first episode of Game of Thrones, which debuted just ten years ago. For The Iron Anniversary Gemfields, a mining company that has held the Fabergé brand since 2013, has decided to collaborate with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to produce the Game of Thrones Fabergé egg, defined as imperial class.



To create the jewel, Fabergé designer Liisa Tallgren collaborated with Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton. The egg design is inspired by the character Daenerys Targaryen, played by actress Emilia Clarke. The egg shape is inspired by the protagonist’s journey and the importance of her color in her costumes, her passion for dragons and how she interpreted her messages through her jewels during his trip to the show. The egg scales are hand painted in purple, red, blue and gray enamel, the color scheme of the character’s costumes, and accented with diamonds and moonstones.The jewel is made of 18 karat white gold, with a dragon that surrounds the base of the egg, dotted with white diamonds. The egg opens into three sections, representing the three dragons of fantasy, while the flaming scales are represented by a pavé of deep red rubies at the bottom and shaded in pink sapphires and white diamonds at the top, with colored gems that stand out from the black rhodium plating on white gold. Inside, there is also a second golden egg, with white diamonds set. Finally, inside this smaller egg, there is a miniature crown on a crystal base, set with a pear-cut ruby ​​from the Montepuez ruby ​​mine of Gemfields in Mozambique.