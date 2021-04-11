ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — April 11, 2021 at 4:32 am

Black sapphires for Suzanne Kalan




She is famous above all for two characteristics: the use of white diamonds or colored sapphires and for the stones invariably cut into baguettes. Now, however, Suzanne Kalan extends a new variant in her collections: black sapphire. The first jewels, presented at the very beginning of spring, are designed to be stackable, a feature also present in past collections. But, in the intentions of the American designer of Lebanese origins, the black color makes the jewels potentially wearable even by men.

Anello in oro giallo, zaffiri neri e diamanti
The new jewels are also designed for baguette-cut stones, which Suzanne Kalan considers a very contemporary shape but, at the same time, not linked to a fashion of the moment. The stones are arranged on the jewelry so that they appear irregular and asymmetrical. In addition, black sapphires are in some cases combined with small white diamonds, which accentuate the contrast. A choice also shared by Patile, daughter of the designer who has long supported her mother in the family Maison.
Bracciale in oro giallo e zaffiri neri
Bracciale tennis in oro giallo e zaffiri neri
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro rosa e rubini
Anello in oro rosa e zaffiri multicolori
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti bianchi
