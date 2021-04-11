Black sapphires for Suzanne Kalan











She is famous above all for two characteristics: the use of white diamonds or colored sapphires and for the stones invariably cut into baguettes. Now, however, Suzanne Kalan extends a new variant in her collections: black sapphire. The first jewels, presented at the very beginning of spring, are designed to be stackable, a feature also present in past collections. But, in the intentions of the American designer of Lebanese origins, the black color makes the jewels potentially wearable even by men.



The new jewels are also designed for baguette-cut stones, which Suzanne Kalan considers a very contemporary shape but, at the same time, not linked to a fashion of the moment. The stones are arranged on the jewelry so that they appear irregular and asymmetrical. In addition, black sapphires are in some cases combined with small white diamonds, which accentuate the contrast. A choice also shared by Patile, daughter of the designer who has long supported her mother in the family Maison.