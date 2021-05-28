









Milio, a duo of Russian women (mother and daughter) who creates perfect jewels even where you don’t look ♦ ︎

Mironov, Lyudmila and Olga. In summary, Milio, a brand created by two Russian women, mother (Lyudmila) and Olga (daughter), who in 2007 in Moscow began to design and produce jewelry. theirs is a mix of art déco and Russian soul, where the typical geometries of the Swing years coexist with popular culture, for example, with the use of images like the anthropomorphic sun. A compositional freedom that is also the result of journeys around the world of the two Mironovs, a passion that coexists with that for the jazz age.



The idea of ​​becoming a jewelry designer was born, they explain, after starting to make rings and bracelets for themselves, to wear as unique pieces. After they have registered the appreciations for the work, the Milio have opened their wings to a production for the others, even if theirs remains a small boutique. Another aspect that characterizes the two designers: they like to be impeccable. They also make the posterior aspect of the jewel perfect, for example, which must be finished as the front one. An accuracy that not all jewelers have.