









The ethical and heretical jewels of the Milanese designer Alexandra Albini ♦ ︎

Milan is one of the capitals of design and for a week a year it becomes the world capital. It is not strange, therefore, that so many designers can be found in Milan. However, it is’t easy an interior designer becomes a jewelry designer. But that’s what Alexandra Albini chose, who lives and works in Milan, but also has Norwegian blood. From the cold North, Alexandra transmigrated to the Italian city where, in addition to the refinements of design, she also appreciated the Mediterranean culture and atmosphere, although Milan is the least Mediterranean of Italian centers. The style of her jewels, in fact, is also inspired by the jewelry of the ancient populations of the Italian peninsula.

Her unique pieces are handmade in 18 and 22 carat solid gold, using techniques from the distant past.

Even the stones are not cut according to the usual forms, but left almost rough, often with deliberately approximate shapes. To tell the truth, however, the style is not only inspired by the lands of the Mediterranean, but also by the much more exotic ones that the designer has encountered in her travels: Bali, India, Japan. Use only conflict free gold and stones collected with sustainable methods, and this is in the current trend. Instead, she scandalizes the jewelry purists when she confesses that she also uses materials such as plasticine for her projects: a heresy. But the ways of design are endless.