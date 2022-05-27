









Bulgari relies on the faces of Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Lalisa Manoba (Lisa), Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Shu Qi. They are the stars chosen by the Italian brand that is part of the LVMH group for the 2022 advertising campaign, which has images of Rome as a background. Zendaya, an American actress, won an Emmy Award and is best known for her starring role in the television series Euphoria. She has worn Bulgari jewels on official occasions and is considered to be a partner of the brand in all respects. In the campaign, which is called Unexpected Wonders, Zendaya is portrayed by photographer Dan Jackson.



The new Bulgari ambassador is Anne Hathaway. The actress, who won two Oscars, is featured in Bulgari’s high jewelery collection, in the Serpenti line and in the Divas’ Dream collection. In this case, in addition to the photos, Bulgari hired the director Paolo Sorrentino (Oscar winner for him too) to shoot the video part.Another photographer, Chris Colls, took care of Thai singer Lalisa Manoba, better known as Lisa, who is part of the Korean pop group Blackpink. She too remains a Bulgari ambassador, but she wears necklaces and rings from the B.Zero1 line and the Divas’ Dream collection. Actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was also photographed by Colls, with the Serpenti collection. Finally, Chinese actress Shu Qi was also involved in the campaign.