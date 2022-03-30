









The Latin word vivarium means pond, a small basin of water. And since GemGèneve was born it has proposed its Designer Vivarium (this will be the fourth edition), curated by the jewelery historian Vivienne Becker. The idea is to bring together the work of individual particularly innovative jewelers-designers in a defined space. Since then, the Beckerian lake has seen the succession of young and old designers from all over the world. Some return, others debut. Here, for example, are those foreseen in the Designer Vivarium at the next GemGèneve (5-8 May): Aline Debusigne (Switzerland), Sean Gilson (USA), Regina Gambatesa (Italy), Elena Okutova (Russia), Saurabh Bhola (India), Oktaaf ​​(Spain), Gaelle Khouri (Lebanon), Philippe Lauras (France). Of course, we will be dedicating articles to individual participants of the Designer Vivarium in the near future.



Vivienne Becker was assisted and assisted in the selection process by Ida Faerber, daughter of one of the two founders of GemGèneve (Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah). The leitmotif for the selection is the refinement of craftsmanship and the innovative use of materials. The styles represented in the Designer Vivarium 2022, as always, are all very different from each other, and testify to the breadth, depth and versatility of expression in today’s contemporary jewelry world. The idea for a contemporary design showcase originally came from the founders of GemGenève, Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah. An important part of their mission in creating the show was to foster and nurture talent and ingenuity in today’s jewelry world, to give a voice and a platform.