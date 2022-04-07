vetrina — April 7, 2022 at 4:20 am

Mezzaluna still rises for Al Coro




Many jewelry brands are inspired by the Italian goldsmith tradition, often adopting names in Italian. Few, however, really have a link with the country of Dante and Raphael. Al Coro, on the contrary, has a solid link with Italy and, in particular, with the Veneto goldsmith district. Al Coro is a German brand, founded in 1964 by a Venetian goldsmith who emigrated to Germany, Giuliano Corolli, and is now managed by the descendants Alexander and Daniel. It is no coincidence that the names of the Al Coro collections refer to Italy of origin, such as Serenata, Caramella, Goccia, Palladio and the iconic Mezzaluna.

Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Celebrated three years ago the 20 springs of the collection, Al Coro continues to renew the Mezzaluna line with new variations, such as those launched in 2022. The jewels once again explore the sign of the crescent moon and use pink or white gold, also in a black rhodium-plated version. , together with white diamond pavé, or champagne. But the collection, which after 20 years has a number of maxi jewels, also includes jewels with semi-precious stones such as topaz and moonstone.

 

Orecchini Mezzaluna con diamanti bianchi e fancy
Anello Mezzaluna in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi e neri
Orecchini pendenti in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e pietra luna
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti fancy
Anello in oro bianco e topazio celeste
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi e champagne
