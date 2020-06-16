The dark art of Diaboli Kill











It is a name that does not go unnoticed: Diaboli Kill. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the jewelry brand is proposed as something different, very personal, alternative. The brand was launched in 2013 by Angie Marei, a designer born in New York from an Egyptian-Dominican family. Angie Marei has a degree in communication design and an eclectic background of studies ranging from sculpture, illustration, painting, art history and architecture.



But, in addition to having many interests, she is also active on many fronts. For example, alongside the work of designers with Diaboli Kill, she is a consultant to the creative direction of a series of agencies that work on a variety of vertical sectors, with particular attention to luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands. The range of customers and projects includes everything from creative direction, photography direction, campaign and presentation design, visual design, social media campaigns and content, e-commerce design, storyboard, video editing, print design, packaging design . For example, he designs watches for brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar De La Renta and Fossil.



Her style is described as noir luxury. But it is rather eclectic: Marei has rediscovered her love for jewelry by going back to the tradition of Egyptian family members and the family tradition of collecting gold jewelry. She studied at the jewelry school with in New York, discovered a real passion for wax modeling and metalworking and started building a precious stones archive. The result is a mix of Art Deco and archeology to create what she calls threatening opulence. A diabolical idea.

















