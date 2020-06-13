Diamanti, vetrina — June 13, 2020 at 4:00 am

The A.Link’s diamonds




The American Maison A. Link, specialized in the most loved stone by women: diamonds ♦

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds: some people love jewels only if they revolve around the most popular gemstone. And this is the story of A.Link, a New York company that specializes in diamond jewelry. Does just that since 1904. It was founded by Adolph Link, jeweler from Vienna who emigrated to the US, which has brought the taste loved by the wealthy Europeans of the Belle Epoque in a nation that was growing rapidly. More than a century later, the company is still family owned, managed by Jeffrey Link and Douglas Sills in New York.

Collana di diamanti di A.Link
Collana di diamanti di A.Link

Passed the mark of 110 years, celebrated in 2014 with a Jck prize to a ring, You and Me, continues to propose his recipe that seems to have an eternal success: diamonds, diamonds and more diamonds, but with certificates of origin and sustainable production. Adolph Link, it seems, was the first to study and sample the diamonds to get uniform quality of the stones. In this way the jewels have created a homogeneity and, of course, a more certain value. The company also boasts a special ability in the choice of the cut. In short, if you like diamonds, by A.Link you find to the full. Lavinia Andorno

Set con diamanti baguette, montatura in platino. Questo anello ha vinto il premio del 2014 JCK Jewelers nella categoria Platinum per vendita al dettaglio meno di 10.000 dollari nei Jck Awards 2014
Set con diamanti baguette, montatura in platino. Questo anello ha vinto il premio del 2014 JCK Jewelers nella categoria Platinum per vendita al dettaglio meno di 10.000 dollari nei Jck Awards 2014
Bracciale di diamanti e platino, per un totale di 10 carati
Bracciale di diamanti e platino, per un totale di 10 carati
Collana per Forevermark, diamanti e oro bianco
Collana per Forevermark, diamanti e oro bianco
Bracciale Bubble con fermaglio, oro bianco e diamanti
Bracciale Bubble con fermaglio, oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini con chiusura brevettata con diamanti a taglio cuscino su oro bianco
Orecchini con chiusura brevettata con diamanti a taglio cuscino su oro bianco
Orecchini a forma di goccia, diamanti e oro bianco
Orecchini a forma di goccia, diamanti e oro bianco
Classico anello in oro o platino con cinque diamanti
Classico anello in oro o platino con cinque diamanti
Bracciale tennis in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale tennis in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti
Pendente Eclipse
Pendente Eclipse
