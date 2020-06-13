Amle, the South you do not expect









If you aren’t from South Italy, as you imagine it? Easy: color, vibrancy, exuberant nature. It is with these images in the heart that a decade ago was born Amle in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Province of Caserta. In Campania region the colors are, perhaps, even more determined than elsewhere: Marisa Angelucci, creative mind of the Italian brand, does not hide it. She started with an antique store and then went just to handcrafted jewelry.



It debuted in Milan at Macef, the first trade fair. It was successful, until get now to Las Vegas, to Jck Show: sign that jewels of Neapolitan company are appreciated even beyond the border. One of the characteristic signs is the use of an ancient material, but little used in jewelery: the horn, also of zebù. It is natural, they say in the company, and has an ancient tradition.



It is used in an unusual mix: semi-precious stones, precious and semi precious, pearl, coral, pearls, silver, onyx, starfish. But the beauty is that these traditional materials are used to combine bijoux colorful and modern. By the way, the Amle name is formed from the initials of the family: Alice, Marisa, Luca, Ermenegilda. Alessia Mongrando















