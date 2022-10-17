







The ovoid spheres of Nanis, which the Venetian Maison calls boule, are the trademark of the brand founded by Laura Bicego. These yellow gold balls, scratched by hand with a burin and juxtaposed from time to time with milky-looking diamonds or stones, are the basis of many collections. Among the most successful, the Dancing in the rain line has been declined with as many variations. A sum of the style and compositional possibilities offered by this basic element, the boule, is translated into the Dancing Elite collection.



The spheres of the collection are made in the usual way: made one by one, they are composed of two shells welded together and then placed in a special oven to harden. They are then connected to each other with small gold rings, with precision and patience. Then, they are ready to be engraved with a process that also makes them soft. Those of the Dancing Elite collection are no exception, alternating with small lines composed of white diamonds.