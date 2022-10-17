









Also this year Gold / Italy gives way to the Summit of Italian Jewelery, that is, to a conference. The first edition was held last year. This year, on 2 December, again in Arezzo, there will be the second. The last edition of Gold / Italy was held in December 2019, then the covid arrived. The summit dedicated to Made in Italy jewelery and goldsmithing, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (the company that signs Vicenzaoro and Oroarezzo) with the institutions and trade associations of reference is, in the intentions, a moment of confrontation between the protagonists of the sector.



We are pleased to bring back to Arezzo a moment of strategic confrontation for Italian goldsmiths and jewelery, with the full involvement of all the protagonists of the sector in an area as welcoming and rich in excellence as the Tuscan district. It is essential to continue with the utmost support for the Made in Italy of jewelery – a mission for Ieg – in the wake of the positive trend built in recent years, tackling the critical issues and the exceptional nature of the context and the market in a compact way.

Marco Carniello, global exhibition director of the Italian Exhibition Group’s Jewelery & Fashion division

At Arezzo Fiere e Congressi for the summit there will also be the heads of the ICE, the public body responsible for the consolidation and economic-commercial development of Italian companies on foreign markets. The topics of the conference range from exports to training, from the implications of the geopolitical context to production innovation and the supply chain.













