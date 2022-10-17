









If you have noticed that a competition is underway among jewelers to see who is more respectful of the environment and uses ethical principles in the procurement of gold and gems, know that there are also those who have thought about it before the others. Brilliant Earth, based in San Francisco, sells jewelry and even single gems, natural or laboratory that it guarantees are ethically sourced. And given that over the years the trend of sustainable and environmentally sensitive jewelry has begun to appeal to the general public, in 2021 the company also decided to go public on Wall Street.



Brilliant Earth was founded in 2005 by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg. According to many, the example of the Californian company has prompted many other jewelers to imitate its philosophy. Brilliant Earth uses natural diamonds that come from the Diavik and Ekati mines in Canada, Namibia and Botswana. Sapphires, on the other hand, come from Australia or Malawi. Gold, silver and platinum are either recycled or by cooperatives that meet the standards set by the Alliance for Responsible Mining. In addition, they are Certified Carbonfree Business Partners and use certified sustainable wood for their jewelry packaging boxes as well. Obviously the company is certified by the Responsible Jewelery Council and, as if that were not enough, it uses a blockchain platform to guarantee the traceability of the gems.The list of good deeds also includes funding a mobile school in Lungudi, Democratic Republic of Congo, and collaboration with Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization. Oh, yeah, what about the jewels? They are quite traditional. Through the website it is also possible to create a ring by choosing the type of setting, shape and quality of the diamond. This too is an act of goodness (for those who buy).