The coincidences of Lucia Odescalchi











Palazzo Chigi-Odescalchi is an ancient seventeenth-century palace in Rome, with a facade designed by Bernini. Lucia Odescalchi Jewels is based here. But the noble origins and the historic home of the founder, Lucia Odescalchi, do not prevent her from being a jewelry designer who does not pay too much attention to ancient tradition and focuses more on the modernity of form. Who knows if it is a coincidence, then, if one of the novelties of the Roman brand, the Zelda collection, has the same name as a heroine of Nintendo video games. Coincidences.



Yet Lucia Odescalchi’s jewels, in the designer’s opinion, are not designed to simply adapt to what is in fashion at the moment. Even if they do not escape production innovations, as evidenced by the mixed use of steel, silver, gold, platinum, silicone, resins. They are jewels that are placed in a world apart, which is not that of luxury nor that of bijoux. In addition to online, Lucia Odescalchi’s jewels are sold by Barneys in New York, by Luisa Via Roma, Golconda Jewelery House in Moscow, Seven Boutique in Kharkov (Ukraine) and Sun Motoyama in Tokyo.



















