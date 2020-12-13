Argento, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — December 13, 2020 at 4:00 am

The coincidences of Lucia Odescalchi




Palazzo Chigi-Odescalchi is an ancient seventeenth-century palace in Rome, with a facade designed by Bernini. Lucia Odescalchi Jewels is based here. But the noble origins and the historic home of the founder, Lucia Odescalchi, do not prevent her from being a jewelry designer who does not pay too much attention to ancient tradition and focuses more on the modernity of form. Who knows if it is a coincidence, then, if one of the novelties of the Roman brand, the Zelda collection, has the same name as a heroine of Nintendo video games. Coincidences.

Orecchini Zelda con sfere dorate
Yet Lucia Odescalchi’s jewels, in the designer’s opinion, are not designed to simply adapt to what is in fashion at the moment. Even if they do not escape production innovations, as evidenced by the mixed use of steel, silver, gold, platinum, silicone, resins. They are jewels that are placed in a world apart, which is not that of luxury nor that of bijoux. In addition to online, Lucia Odescalchi’s jewels are sold by Barneys in New York, by Luisa Via Roma, Golconda Jewelery House in Moscow, Seven Boutique in Kharkov (Ukraine) and Sun Motoyama in Tokyo.
Bracciale Zelda con sfere di cristallo verniciate a polvere argento, perle
Orecchini in argento dorato, agata druzy platinata
Orecchini Valzer con perle di cristallo
Bracciale Spiky
Orecchini in argento e oro 24 carati, silicio, diamanti neri
Collana in argento e quarzo ialino
Collana in argento nero ossidato, bronzo, placcatura oro
