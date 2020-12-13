The fluorescent diamonds of Luminous Diamonds











Diamond earrings that shine more than the others, a ring that attracts the eye thanks to its blue hue: these are the chances offered by fluorescence (we talked about it here). And now comes the jewels capable of exploiting this rare prerogative: they are those of Luminous Diamonds, a brand owned by Alrosa, a large Russian mining group which is one of the largest producers of diamonds. While it is true that all diamonds shine, not all gems have a fluorescence. In fact, diamonds with this property are rare: less than 6% of the gems mined from the earth have medium to very strong fluorescence, and less than 0.5% are very strong. This property also shows itself when the diamond is hit by UV light: in this condition the stones emit a visible blue tint.



Fluorescence is caused by the presence of specific elements and their arrangement in the crystal structure of the diamond, for example when nitrogen atoms form perfect triangular patterns interacting with UV light. The Luminous Diamonds brand is in its debut and is preparing to sell worldwide, leveraging the internal glow of the gems, which should provoke a wow effect.















